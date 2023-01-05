Widower worries about role models for young daughter

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I’m a widower with a nearly 6-year-old daughter; my wife died when “Emma” was 2. Since I started dating a few years ago, I’ve exclusively dated men. (I’m bisexual.) It just seems less painful somehow.

Because of this, I’m worried that my daughter doesn’t have, and might never have, a close female presence in her everyday life. My parents cut me out of their life years ago because of their biphobia, and most of my extended family went with them. My brother is the one great family presence in my life, but he isn’t married.