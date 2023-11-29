Wife ill-equipped to handle unhappy spouse

Hi, Carolyn: My husband and I love each other dearly and have two awesome kids. He is incredibly smart, thoughtful and wise.

Over the course of our 18-year relationship, however, he has never been “happy” or content with his work or friend relationships.

Shortly after we got married, he got a full-time management position. He hated it. He claimed the management was against him, and he was constantly venting to me about how bad his work situation was. I listened, day in and day out. I tried to suggest ways he could improve his situation, but he didn’t really want to hear it.