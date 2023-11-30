Wife opposes husband’s (female) best friend

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: Two years ago, I (a woman) became close friends with “Trevor,” whom I met through a shared passion for a certain political issue. His then-fiancée, “Veronica,” was supportive but not involved in activism, so I never had the opportunity to get to know her well, though we were perfectly friendly.

Last fall, I went to their wedding, and a few months later, I stayed up most of the night keeping Trevor company online as he pulled an all-nighter for a class. Veronica saw my post about it and blew up. Trevor let her read our entire conversation so she knew nothing untoward was going on, but it didn’t help.