Wife thinks her husband might be gay

Dear Carolyn: My husband denies he’s gay but the sex stopped as soon as I said, “I do.” I thought it was me, and we had to see the fertility specialist to get pregnant twice. He hit 50 and became more obvious, and now I realize he is gay. He speaks in an effeminate manner, makes eyes at waiters, touches and bumps into males (even my friends’ husbands), and doesn’t make physical contact with me or other women.

I know my friends all suspect, and I worry about job security if he’s like this at work. I’m a stay-at-home mom and not leaving him, but I want him to stop being so obvious. How do I approach this? — Anonymous

Anonymous: His being “so obvious” is the least of it.