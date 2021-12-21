Winter care for houseplants

I always find that my home seems a little bare after the holidays when the tree is taken down and all of the holiday knick-knacks are put away. To be quite honest, it can be depressing. The winter months can be extremely long for many people.

One way to brighten your home up a bit is to add a new houseplant. Right after the holidays, you will find new shipments of houseplants arriving in stores.

The plants in the stores will look great, but they may not stay that way for long once taken home. One reason for this is because these plants are grown in a climate- and light- controlled greenhouse. Our homes are definitely not even close to greenhouse conditions. But a few simple things can help you grow your houseplants with more success.