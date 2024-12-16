Women in ag series kicks off Jan. 21

A workshop series for women in agriculture will offer strategies to evaluate and improve farm estate and transition plans. All are welcome to attend, not just women.

“Leaving a Lasting Legacy for Midwestern Farm Women: A Succession Planning Series,” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, at the Southwind Extension District Office, 1006 N. State St., Iola.

The workshops will also be hosted at 62 other sites across Kansas, Nebraska and Indiana. The series is being produced through a collaborative effort by extension programs at Kansas State University, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Purdue University.

Topics covered will include motivation for succession planning, communicating with family, the financial aspects of estate and transition plans, and the legal aspects of putting a plan in place. A keynote speaker will be simulcast to every workshop location during each meeting, with time for questions and a hands-on activity for participants. A meal will be provided on each date.

“Planning for what happens to your farm or ranch when you are gone can be daunting, but it’s so important for the transition to the next generation to go smoothly,” said Ashlee Westerhold, director of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition out of the K-State Department of Ag Economics. “This series will help participants learn best practices and new strategies to help the transition and estate planning processes so they can take that back to their farm or ranch and help lead the way in creating or reevaluating their plans.”

LAVELL WINSOR, K-State Farm Analyst, said the program’s structure is intended to strengthen networks of women in rural areas, which can provide opportunities for building trust and sharing information. “Connections are so important to rural women,” she said. “We have seen the benefits that come from knowing your peers, having a place to share difficulties, and mitigate the isolation that many of us in agriculture often feel.”

The registration fee for in-person attendance is $60 before Jan. 12, which includes all four nights meals and educational materials. The fee increases to $75 after Jan. 12, and a workbook is not guaranteed. For in-person registration, the fee will be collected at the local site the first night of the program. A fully online option is available for $75 for family members who may live out of state or people who cannot participate in an in-person site.

More information and registration are available at www.AgManager.info/events. If you have additional questions, contact Hunter Nickell at 620-365-2242 or [email protected].