Yes, I’m bald, so please stop asking

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I am still in my 20s but already as bald as Larry David, and without as good a sense of humor about it. I really struggle with people feeling free to comment on it. Strangers, co-workers and neighbors hit me with questions such as, “Did your dad go bald early?” and, “Why don’t you wear a hat? You’d look so much younger,” and, “Have you looked into hair transplants?” and even, “Why are you bald?” I’m never really sure how to respond to these questions. I’ve tried your advised, “Wow,” but I usually get something back like: “What? I’m just asking a question. Don’t be so uptight about it.” Can you think of any follow-ups for when the “wow” doesn’t work?

— Bald