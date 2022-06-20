 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

You’ve entered ‘The Harvest Zone’

Harvest time makes for a frenetic pace for farmers across the country, to the point some may feel like they're in a 'Twilight Zone' episode, one farmer says.

By

Lifestyle

June 20, 2022 - 11:56 AM

Farmers are busy with wheat harvest. It’s such a chaotic time of year, a McPherson County farmer and rancher imagines it could be told as a television series. Register file photo

Every year around this time, the world around me has the potential to quickly turn into a continuous swirl that would be perfect for a TV series. 

In cinematic effect, I imagine my story would begin with a black and white tight shot of my eyes opening wide from slumber and darting back and forth in a semi-confused state.

The background music at the start of my episode would consist of an odd pattern of guitar plinks and orchestral bursts, and over this hair-raising musical selection would include a Rod Serling-like narration:

Related
June 17, 2022
June 17, 2022
June 14, 2022
May 23, 2022
Most Popular