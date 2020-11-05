Menu Search Log in

Local libraries receive grant money

Several area libraries were recently awarded grants from the Southeast Kansas Library System to help enhance their equipment and technology support.

Community

November 5, 2020 - 9:01 AM

Moran Public Library received $182.24, which will be applied toward a camcorder vlogging camera.  

 Savonburg Public Library received $626.96, which will be used for a color printer. 

