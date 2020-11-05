Local libraries receive grant money

Several area libraries were recently awarded grants from the Southeast Kansas Library System to help enhance their equipment and technology support.
Moran Public Library received $182.24, which will be applied toward a camcorder vlogging camera.
Savonburg Public Library received $626.96, which will be used for a color printer.
