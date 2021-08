The University of Kansas recognized recent graduates at a May 23 ceremony.

From Iola are: Suni Haberland, doctor of education in curriculum and instruction; Morgan Hensley, master of social work; Riley Murry, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical studies, Adam Peterson, bachelor of science in business in accounting and bachelor of science in business analytics, and Shane Walden, doctor of pharmacy.

From Humboldt: Briana Ames, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical studies.