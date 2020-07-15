Lose weight to combat fatty liver

Dear Dr. Roach: I have been suffering from fatty liver for the past 10 years. Is there any medication to reverse it? — A.A.

Answer: Fatty liver is a common finding that refers to the accumulation of excess fat in liver cells. The most common cause, in people who do not drink excess alcohol, is being overweight, which eventually leads to insulin resistance and other metabolic abnormalities. This includes changes in cholesterol levels and elevations in blood pressure.

Dr. Keith Roach

Although you asked about medication treatment, the primary treatment for people who are overweight with fatty liver is losing weight. Ideally, this is accomplished through dietary changes and increased exercise; however, bariatric surgery is worth considering in people who continue to have fatty liver despite their best efforts on diet and exercise.