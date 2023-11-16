Loud son irks dad but maybe there’s more to it

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My 9-year-old has a naturally loud speaking voice. You can hear him having a normal conversation anywhere in the house, and, like any kid, he often gets a lot louder. Spouse and I have both tried to get him to talk more quietly, and he tries for a while, then reverts. Spouse is highly sensitive to noise, and this drives them up the wall — to the point where it’s affecting their relationship. Any advice? — Anonymous

Anonymous: In the interest of expediency, I’ll skip me and jump to pediatrician and (maybe) neuropsych testing. Here’s why: Neurodivergent conditions are often hereditary. Noise sensitivity and noisiness are both, you may soon learn, on symptom checklists for neurodivergent conditions. So, your spouse and child may both have a thing that messes with their volume controls.