Marmaton Valley High School ‘Egg My Yard’ returns

MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High School forensics team will hide eggs on Easter weekend as part of a group fundraiser.

This is the third consecutive year the students are partaking in an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser, in which students hide bunches of eggs — donors can request anywhere from 25 to 100 pre-filled eggs — in any yard within 30 miles of Moran.

Orders must be placed by March 27.

Proceeds will help defray costs for five MV speech and drama students to travel to a national tournament in Chicago for Memorial Day weekend.