 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley High School ‘Egg My Yard’ returns

Orders must be placed by March 27. The eggs will be hidden between 6 and 10 p.m. on either March 29 or 30.

Community

March 15, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Photo by PIXABAY.COM

MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High School forensics team will hide eggs on Easter weekend as part of a group fundraiser.

This is the third consecutive year the students are partaking in an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser, in which students hide bunches of eggs — donors can request anywhere from 25 to 100 pre-filled eggs — in any yard within 30 miles of Moran.

Orders must be placed by March 27.

Proceeds will help defray costs for five MV speech and drama students to travel to a national tournament in Chicago for Memorial Day weekend.

Related
April 4, 2023
April 8, 2022
March 26, 2019
April 18, 2018
Most Popular