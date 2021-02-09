Marmaton Valley hosts business student event

The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) District 1 Conference took place on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Marmaton Valley High School.

Due to pandemic restrictions for some school districts, Girard High School and Marmaton Valley attended in- person for performance events.

The Marmaton Valley FBLA hosted the event, which was run by District 1 Vice President from Marmaton Valley, Allyson Benjamin. She was assisted by Lexis Jones, Jenni Armstrong, Kamryn Boyd, Cadence Cook, and LesLeigh Cary who served as timekeepers for the events held in-person: Job Interview, Help Desk, and Impromptu Speaking.