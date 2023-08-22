Marmaton Valley’s FFA gets grant

MORAN — Marmaton Valley’s FFA Chapter in Moran was awarded $2,812 as part of the Grants for Growing program. The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.

Marmaton Valley FFA plans to utilize the grant for the construction of an egg-laying production system. The chapter will build a chicken coop and run that will house between 20 and 30 laying hens. The eggs produced will then be available for purchase to help meet the demands of the local community. The animal science classes will take care of the chickens and facilities while also grading and packaging the eggs.

The program provided approximately $870,000 to FFA chapters in 42 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem.