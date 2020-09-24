Masonic Essay Contest

Kansas high school juniors and seniors are eligible to vie for up to $4,000 in an upcoming essay contest sponsored by the MW Grand Lodge of AF and AM of Kansas and the Kansas Masonic Foundation.

The contest asks students how they can exhibit values like promoting morality, lifting the oppressed, respecting rules of government, extending charity and how exhibiting those traits in the school or community will prepare them for the future.

Essays must be between 300 and 500 words.