Cluster headaches aren’t that common, but they are extremely painful. And they often occur during the fall season.

A cluster headache is a rare headache disorder that differs from a typical migraine or headache. Less than 1% of the population have cluster headaches, but for those people, it’s an intense experience because the headaches come on fast and hit hard.

Imagine being woken up abruptly by excruciating head pain that reaches peak intensity in seconds.