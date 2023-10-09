Mayo Clinic: What does hand, foot and mouth disease look like in kids

Hand, foot and mouth disease, most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, is a highly contagious childhood illness. The virus can be spread through respiratory droplets, person-to-person contact and touching a contaminated object.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic’s Children’s Center, says it is typically an illness of young children — usually children under 5. But you can get infected with hand, foot and mouth disease at any age.

