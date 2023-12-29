 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mildred man arrested for aggravated assault

Jose Alcantar Jr. arrested after confrontation at the Mildred Store.

Community

December 29, 2023 - 11:53 AM

MILDRED — A Mildred man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jose Alcantar Jr., 51, was arrested at the Mildred Store. According to Sheriff Bryan Murphy, store owner Regena Lance heard a gunshot and went to investigate. She confronted Alcantar, who made a comment that made her afraid so she attempted to drive away in her vehicle and was followed by Alcantar, who had a gun, Murphy said.

Officers arrived at the store and found the woman’s husband, Loren Lance, speaking with Alcantar. He was taken into custody without incident.

Related
January 19, 2021
February 28, 2020
October 3, 2018
March 15, 2018
Most Popular