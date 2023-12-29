Mildred man arrested for aggravated assault

MILDRED — A Mildred man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jose Alcantar Jr., 51, was arrested at the Mildred Store. According to Sheriff Bryan Murphy, store owner Regena Lance heard a gunshot and went to investigate. She confronted Alcantar, who made a comment that made her afraid so she attempted to drive away in her vehicle and was followed by Alcantar, who had a gun, Murphy said.

Officers arrived at the store and found the woman’s husband, Loren Lance, speaking with Alcantar. He was taken into custody without incident.