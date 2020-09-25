Model T Club seeks members

The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club (ECKT) will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Conference Room at the Burlington Library located on Hwy 75. Members are asked to bring a side dish to compliment Beef Lasagna.
ECKT is a family organization and chapter of the nonprofit organization National Model T Ford Club of America. Owning a Model T is not required for membership, and all meetings are open to the public. For more information, call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives