Model T Ford Club

The East Central Kansas Model T Club, (the ECKT’S), will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the home of Mark and Mary Freimiller, 2033 Nebraska Rd., Iola.

Social distancing will be practiced.

Prior to sharing a lunch, members will have time for socializing. Members are also asked to bring a side dish to compliment the main entree of pulled pork.