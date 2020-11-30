Model T Ford Club

Menu Search Log in

The East Central Kansas Model T Club, (the ECKT’S), will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the home of Mark and Mary Freimiller, 2033 Nebraska Rd., Iola.

Social distancing will be practiced. 

Prior to sharing a lunch, members will have time for socializing. Members are also asked to bring a side dish to compliment the main entree of pulled pork.  

