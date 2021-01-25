Mom wants to live near her adult children

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I live in a rural area of our state, where our grown children will not plant roots when the time comes, maybe in about five years. I want to move near my children and possible grandchildren one day. My husband says he is never moving.

I did not live by extended family when I was a child nor did I have family nearby when raising my own. I am weary of all the driving — typically five to six hours one-way. We are close to our children and I believe they would want us close by — not on same street but the same town. This situation gives me anxiety.

I guess I just have to wait until they settle down to figure it out, but it weighs on my mind.