Month of July brings county fairs to area

July is just days away and that, for most of the country, means it’s time for the county fair. For many, this is the best time of year.

The county fair is more than just a carnival or night time events. It is an exhibition of talents from all ages with exhibits ranging in a variety of sizes and categories. Most exhibits have taken an entire 4-H year to complete and some a lot less, but all of the exhibits have a special story and add value to the county fair.

As any 4-H’er can tell you, there is a lot of blood, sweat, and tears involved with preparing for the county fair. The animals you see were raised by youth not just because of the county fair, but to help the youth learn invaluable life lessons to become responsible, caring individuals. The same goes for any of the indoor exhibits from cooking to sewing to photography to woodworking and so on. The opportunities are endless.

I encourage you to take a minute and attend a county fair near you. Explore all of the great accomplishments within the indoor exhibits and the barns full of animals. Visit with a 4-H’er about their project and see the excitement they display.

In the coming weeks, there will be four fairs held within the Southwind Extension District. The first is Bourbon County Fair – July 13-19; Woodson County Fair – July 16-22; Neosho County Fair – July 22-26; and Allen County Fair – July 20-28.

If you would like more information on how to be involved either to enter exhibits or be a volunteer, contact your local Extension Office. Contact information can be found on our website at www.southwind.ksu.edu.

For more information about being in 4-H, contact Jennifer Terrell, 4-H Youth Development Agent at [email protected] or 620-223-3720.