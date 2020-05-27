Menu Search Log in

Moran Honor Roll

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior and Senior High School has announced its second semester honor rolls for 2019-20.

Community

May 27, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Dean’s Honor Roll

(4.0 grade point average)

Seniors — Braden Allison, Allison Heim, Ty Scharff and Rachel Shaffer.

