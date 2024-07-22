Murrow family holds reunion at Riverside

The descendants of Hugh and Jessie Burnett Murrow gathered at Iola’s Riverside Park Community Building on July 21.

Attending were Mary Ellen Stanley, Ken and Carla Hunt, Steve Stanley, Heath and Jenny Ellis, Mitch Sigg, John, Kelci, Emery, Ellie and JJ Sigg, Jayden and Isaac Vick, Jerrik, Nicole, Cassius and Baker Sigg, and Brandon, Jenna, Owen, Ava, Adley and Evie Hesse all of Iola; Vicky and Tim Weilert, and Kevin and Kayla Martin of Chanute; Jeff Hoggatt of Wichita; Brett, Christina and Jeremiah Schaefer of Augusta; Pam Hoggatt, Gina Cremeen, Shea Nicole with Jaret and Matthew, Brittany and Amelia Wurm all of Topeka. From Missouri were: Jim Murrow and Amity Farr of Springfield, Luke, Stacia, Henry, Nora Belle and Oliver of Joplin, Rob and Melody Martin of West Plains.

Also attending were Mike Martin of Owasso, Oklahoma and Paula Wachhottz of Pandora, Iowa.

The next reunion will be held on July 20, 2025, at Riverside Park, Iola.