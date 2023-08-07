Murrow family reunites

Descendants of Hugh and Jessie Burnett Murrow gathered at El Charro Mexican restaurant in Iola July 16.

Enjoying catching up with one another were: Mary Ellen Stanley, Ken and Carla Hunt, Steve Stanley and Jenny and Brynna Ellis all of Iola; Vicky and Tim Weilert of Chanute; Jeff Hoggatt of Wichita; Brett and Christina Schaefer of Augusta; Seth, Rocky and Jaxon Snavely of Topeka and Rob and Melody Martin of West Plains, Mo.

The next reunion will be held July 21, 2024 at Riverside Park, Iola.