 | Mon, Aug 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Murrow family reunites

Community

August 7, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Descendants of Hugh and Jessie Burnett Murrow gathered at El Charro Mexican restaurant in Iola July 16. 

Enjoying catching up with one another were: Mary Ellen Stanley, Ken and Carla Hunt, Steve Stanley and Jenny and Brynna Ellis all of Iola; Vicky and Tim Weilert of Chanute; Jeff Hoggatt of Wichita; Brett and Christina Schaefer of Augusta; Seth, Rocky and Jaxon Snavely of Topeka and Rob and Melody Martin of West Plains, Mo.  

The next reunion will be held July 21, 2024 at Riverside Park, Iola.

Related
July 20, 2022
July 29, 2019
July 22, 2018
October 6, 2014
Most Popular