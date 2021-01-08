Menu Search Log in

MVES learners aim high, excell in the classroom

Marmaton Valley Elementary School has announced its second quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.

January 8, 2021 - 11:10 AM

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Elementary School has announced its second quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.

All A’s

Sixth grade — Dagan Barney, JaeLynn Beachner, Calleigh Beal, Makayla Beal, Taylen Blevins, Andersyn Carr, Hunter Doolittle, Mason Ferguson, Brendon Newman and Cooper Scharff.

