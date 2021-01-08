MVES learners aim high, excell in the classroom

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Elementary School has announced its second quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.
All A’s
Sixth grade — Dagan Barney, JaeLynn Beachner, Calleigh Beal, Makayla Beal, Taylen Blevins, Andersyn Carr, Hunter Doolittle, Mason Ferguson, Brendon Newman and Cooper Scharff.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives