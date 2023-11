The Marmaton Valley High School KAY Club held its 7th annual “Trick Or Treat So They Can Eat,” on Friday, Oct. 27. The MVHS KAY Club members and officers “trick-or-treated” around town for an hour to gather non-perishable items and toiletries from local businesses. The youths donated more than 900 items and $105 to Hope Unlimited. Helping drive the youths around town were Wendee Bennett, Jennifer and Mike Jackman, Hali Drake, and Danny and Melissa Fewins.