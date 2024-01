TOPEKA — Jodee Nickell, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Humboldt High School, is being recognized for outstanding teaching.

She is one of 32 educators from Kansas recognized with the 2024 Kansas Horizon Award, announced recently by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE).

The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) State Education Conference on Feb. 23 in Topeka.