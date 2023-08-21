Now is the ideal time to plant fall vegetables

Although many gardens are still producing, it is time to get our fall vegetables planted. Believe it or not, fall is a great gardening season.

When you think about it, fall weather is much like spring —warm daytime temperatures and cool nights. Rainfall is typically more abundant in the fall than summer so less irrigation is needed and fall gardens often have fewer insect pest and disease problems. Combine all of these and you have the ingredients for a great garden. And of most importance is the taste of the produce grown. Flavors of fall grown vegetables are often sweeter and milder in taste than those grown during hot summer weather.

Some of the best vegetables for a fall garden are lettuce, spinach, radishes, beets, cabbage, turnips and carrots because of their frost-tolerance. These vegetables can be planted directly into your garden wherever space can be found — next to plants still growing in the garden like tomatoes, cucumbers and pumpkins. Plant mid-August until the first week of September.