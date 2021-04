An online fundraiser for Tri-Valley Developmental Services is April 12-15.

The agency provides services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 2020, Tri-Valley merged with New Beginnings Enterprises.

Today, they have 13 homes for 62 clients in the communities of Iola, Humboldt, Fort Scott, Chanute, Neodesha and Moline. Tri-Valley provides services in Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties.