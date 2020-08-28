Overcoming nerve pain

Dear Dr. Roach: I have had meralgia paresthetica for two and a half years. I have all the classic symptoms: tingling, pins and needles, some numbness and stinging in the top and side of my left thigh. I have tried numerous exercises and been treated by a physical therapist and an acupuncturist. Nothing has helped. My doctor has suggested the possibility of medication and/or an injection.

I am 70 years old, do not smoke, am not overweight and am extremely active. This condition has made it difficult to get a good night’s sleep. What are your thoughts?

— K.B.