Pandemic shutters Wings of Warriors fundraiser

Twenty-seven gift cards have been distributed since March 12 to area cancer patients, courtesy of Wings of Warriors. Four went to new patients, members were told at their June 11 meeting.

Club members discussed the newly acquired car they use to transport patients to area health centers. Damaris Kunkler has been appointed the cancer care coordinator. The vehicle sustained significant hail damage this spring.

A fundraiser at King’s Sandwich Shop was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be rescheduled. The next money-making event for Wings of Warriors is a golf tournament July 11.