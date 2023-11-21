Parsons Sun press shuttered

The press at the Parsons Sun has gone silent.According to the Parsons Sun, last week’s edition of Hometown Girard, a weekly paper, was the last press run for the Goss Community press, which had operated since the 1970s. The press will be dismantled, the Sun reported. The newspaper will also change offices, moving to 1724 Main, Parsons. The Parsons Sun, owned by Montgomery Media LLC since March, is printed in Independence. The Parsons press printed newspapers from Girard and Erie.