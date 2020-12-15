Patriotism praised

Three Iola Middle School students were recognized for their essays “What Patriotism Means To Me,” by the LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 6324. Kinsey Jelinek, second from left, was named the schoolwide winner. Her essage will be judged at the district level, with a chance to advance to the state and national levels. Jelinek, second-place winner Madelyn McDermeit and third-place winner Raiden Kern each received certificates, medals and a cash prize. Pictured are, from left, Auxiliary President Pat Spencer, Jelinek, McDermeit, Kern and Auxiliary member Maggie Barnett and Kodi Barnett. COURTESY PHOTO

