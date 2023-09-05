Pay attention and come together to prevent suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is an alarming health crisis across America and an ongoing issue in Kansas. In 2018, suicide was the 9th leading cause of death in the Kansas, and the suicide rate increased by 70% from the year 2000 to 2018.

In July 2023, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released an alert to notify healthcare providers of increased emergency visits related to female suicide attempts. In July alone, there were 162 suicide-related occurrences among Kansas females. These eye-opening statistics testify to the importance of observing Suicide Prevention Month and illustrate the urgent need for community action in addressing this health crisis.

MANY MYTHS surround suicide, such as the belief that it cannot be prevented. This myth is false. Many suicides can be prevented through asking questions, open conversations, proper mental health treatment, and reducing access to fatal means. In challenging myths like this one, we set the stage to look at the signs and symptoms of suicide, a critical part of suicide prevention.