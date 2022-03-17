 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Payne inducted into PSU honor society

Carlie Payne was initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa.

March 17, 2022 - 4:07 PM

LEXINGTON, VA — Carlie Payne, a native of Iola, was recently initiated into the Pittsburg State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February ceremonies.

Students initiated into the Society are either sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

