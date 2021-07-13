Pick up veggies, baked goods at the Markets

Need more veggies and baked goods to get you through the week? Problem solved: Shop at any of three convenient Allen County Farmers’ Markets locations.

Tuesday’s market, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 700 N. State St. You’ll find fresh-baked goods including sweet breads, jam and jelly, pies, and seasoning mixes. The fresh produce will include cabbage, cucumbers, green onions, new potatoes, tomatoes. yellow squash and zucchini as well eggs. Along with coasters, jewelry and soap.

Thursday on the Square, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., vendors will have the following: baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls and pies, along with eggs, jams, and jellies. The fresh produce selection includes beets, fresh herbs, green onions, herbs, jalapeno peppers, microgreens, potatoes, tomatoes, sweet corn, and squash. Meat includes beef and chicken. Craft items include handmade wood bowls, iron works, towels, and totes.