Planting projects

Iola’s Community Involvement Task Force/PRIDE Committee received dozens of potato plant vines from Lincoln Elementary School for use in flower pots around the downtown square. The students maintained the plants, transplanted from last year’s floral display, through the winter months. The program was started a few years back under the guidance of Lincoln instructor Mary Ann Regehr. With Regehr set to retire this year, the reins will be handed to instructor Lisse Manbeck. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

