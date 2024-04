Theft

On April 8, items were stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of South Oak Street.

Accident

On April 6, a U-Haul driven by Monte Patton backed through a yard in the 200 block of South Cottonwood and struck a gas meter, breaking the meter.

Arrest

On April 11, Iola police arrested Alexander Williams, 40, of Iola, on suspicion of driving while suspended in the 900 block of South Washington Ave.