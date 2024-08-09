Police news

Incidents

On Aug. 1, someone reported a scam in which someone threatened to post false information about him online.

On Aug. 1, a property owner reported a break-in and damage in the 700 block of South Jefferson Avenue.

On Aug. 4, Regency Inn reported someone entered the lobby, stole a banana and a piece of cake, then fled riding a black bicycle at a high rate of speed. Police are seeking a known suspect.

On July 29, the Iola Housing Authority reported vandalism using spray paint at a playground on Eisenhower Drive. Two juveniles were detained as suspects.

On July 31, police officers found a metal auger in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue.

On July 31, a bicycle was reported stolen from the front yard of a home in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street. The bicycle was later located and police are requesting criminal charges against a suspect.

On July 31, the Iola Senior Citizens Thrift Store, 223 N. State St., reported items were stolen from a donation box.

Arrests and citations

On. Aug. 1, Caylee Kemp was cited for speeding.

On Aug. 2, Renell Clark of Missouri was cited for driving without a license, no registration and no insurance in the 300 block of South Colborn Street. The vehicle was impounded.

On Aug. 4, Jimmy Folk was cited for driving without insurance.

On July 29, Charles Rogers of Iola was cited for driving against restrictions and no registration.

On July 31, Leslie Rowe was arrested on a warrant in the 10 block of North Washington Avenue.

Accidents