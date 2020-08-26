Menu Search Log in

Police report – August 26, 2020

Community

August 26, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Campaign warns drivers who drink

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is joining other law enforcement agencies with the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign.

Deputies will step up their patrols through Sept. 7, Sheriff Bryan Murphy announced in a press release.

