Police report – August 26, 2020

Campaign warns drivers who drink
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is joining other law enforcement agencies with the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign.
Deputies will step up their patrols through Sept. 7, Sheriff Bryan Murphy announced in a press release.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives