Police report

Incidents

On June 28, All In One Pest Control, 1500 N. State St., reported theft.

On June 28, Dollar Tree, 702 N. State St., reported theft.

On June 28, a break-in and theft was reported in the 100 block of East Jackson Avenue.

On June 30, theft was reported in the 600 block of North Oak Street.

On June 30, criminal damage to property was reported in the 400 block of South Cottonwood Street.

On June 25, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at Casey’s General Store. The incident is under investigation.

On June 26, Iola Police responded to a report of a possible phone scam in the 600 block of North Tennessee.

Found property

On June 29, Iola Police collected a 24-inch women’s bicycle found at City Hall. It can be claimed by the owner at the Iola Police Department.

Arrests and citations

On June 30, Hunter Boren, Iola was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, assault against a law enforcement officer, driving on the left side of the roadway, improper stop or turn signal and failure to yield.

On June 30, Joshua Ansell of Iola was cited for improper registration and failure to provide insurance.

On June 24, John Maier, 38, of Iola, was cited for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of South Tennessee Street.

On June 24, Susan Weaver of Rogers, Ark., was cited for not having vehicle liability insurance in the 2200 block of North State Street.

On June 25, Michael McKinsey, 45, of Iola, was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant in the 100 block of South Jefferson Avenue.

On June 26, William Ashton Nichols of Iola was cited for speeding and no vehicle liability insurance on South Jefferson Avenue.

On June 27, Marc Waggoner was cited for no vehicle registration and no vehicle liability insurance on East Monroe Street.

On June 27, Jesse Adams of Yates Center was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked in the 1200 block of 1200 Street.

Accidents

On June 22, a vehicle driven by Mindy Aronson backed over a gas meter in an alley near East Douglas Street.

On Maya 24, an unknown vehicle backed up in the parking lot at Bollings Meat Market, 415 W. U.S. 54, and struck a utility meter and transistor box. The vehicle left the scene. The accident was reported June 24.

On June 24, a vehicle driven by Paul Zirjacks was headed north on Washington Avenue and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by James Coleman, who was headed east on Lincoln Street.