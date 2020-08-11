Police report, Aug. 11

IPD to boost traffic enforcement
Iola police officers will step up their traffic patrols starting Thursday as part of the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign.
The higher frequency of patrols is targeted to weed out impaired drivers during the Labor Day season, officers said.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives