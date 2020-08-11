Menu Search Log in

Police report, Aug. 11

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Community

August 11, 2020 - 9:39 AM

IPD to boost traffic enforcement

Iola police officers will step up their traffic patrols starting Thursday as part of the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign. 

The higher frequency of patrols is targeted to weed out impaired drivers during the Labor Day season, officers said.

Related
July 28, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 7, 2020
March 23, 2020
Trending