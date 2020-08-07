Police report – Aug. 8, 2020

Arrests reported
Allen County sheriff’s deputies booked Erick W. Trickey, 47, rural Iola, into the Allen County Jail July 31 for a pair of warrants.
Deputies arrested Jamie Quintero, 19, Wichita, for suspicion of driving without a license July 31.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives