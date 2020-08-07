Menu Search Log in

Police report – Aug. 8, 2020

Iola police, Allen County deputies and others report police activity in recent days.

August 7, 2020 - 3:35 PM

Arrests reported

Allen County sheriff’s deputies booked Erick W. Trickey, 47, rural Iola, into the Allen County Jail July 31 for a pair of warrants.

Deputies arrested Jamie Quintero, 19, Wichita, for suspicion of driving without a license July 31.

