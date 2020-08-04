Police report, August 4

Sugar poured in fuel tank
Cassidy Lowell told Iola police Friday somebody poured sugar in her vehicle’s fuel tank. Lowell said the incident likely occurred between 9 a.m. Thursday and noon Friday.
Citation issued
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives