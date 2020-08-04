Menu Search Log in

Police report, August 4

Community

August 4, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Sugar poured in fuel tank

Cassidy Lowell told Iola police Friday somebody poured sugar in her vehicle’s fuel tank. Lowell said the incident likely occurred between 9 a.m. Thursday and noon Friday.

Citation issued

