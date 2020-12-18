Police report – December 19, 2020

IPD to step up enforcement
The Iola Police Department will step up patrols in search of impaired drivers beginning Dec. 26 and running through Jan. 3.
The effort is part of the “Taking Down DUI” campaign sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.
