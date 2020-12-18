Menu Search Log in

Police report – December 19, 2020

Community

December 18, 2020 - 10:38 AM

IPD to step up enforcement

The Iola Police Department will step up patrols in search of impaired drivers beginning Dec. 26 and running through Jan. 3.

The effort is part of the “Taking Down DUI” campaign sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Related
May 8, 2020
April 24, 2020
June 4, 2019
May 3, 2019
Trending