Police report – January 5, 2021

Arrests reported

Sunny Walgren was arrested by Iola police officers just minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day In the 500 block of South Buckeye Street. Officers said Walgren was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants out of Allen County District Court.

Officers arrested Joseph Myrick Dec. 28 for suspicion of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 500 block of South Sycamore Street.