Police report, June 4

Garrett R. Tomlinson, 24, Chanute, was arrested by Humboldt police officers Saturday for suspicion of domestic battery and trespassing. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department also is requesting Tomlinson be charged with violating a protection order.

Deputies arrested Lane A. Kabrey, 20, Chetopa, Saturday for suspicion of possessing alcohol as a minor.

Stephanie M. Tucker, 26, Iola, was arrested Friday, deputies said, for suspicion of driving under the influence.