Menu Search Log in

Police report, June 4

Arrests reported

Community

June 4, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Garrett R. Tomlinson, 24, Chanute, was arrested by Humboldt police officers Saturday for suspicion of domestic battery and trespassing. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department also is requesting Tomlinson be charged with violating a protection order.

Deputies arrested Lane A. Kabrey, 20, Chetopa, Saturday for suspicion of possessing alcohol as a minor.

Stephanie M. Tucker, 26, Iola, was arrested Friday, deputies said, for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Related
May 12, 2020
March 23, 2020
March 4, 2020
February 25, 2020
Trending