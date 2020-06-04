Police report, June 4

Garrett R. Tomlinson, 24, Chanute, was arrested by Humboldt police officers Saturday for suspicion of domestic battery and trespassing. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department also is requesting Tomlinson be charged with violating a protection order.
Deputies arrested Lane A. Kabrey, 20, Chetopa, Saturday for suspicion of possessing alcohol as a minor.
Stephanie M. Tucker, 26, Iola, was arrested Friday, deputies said, for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives