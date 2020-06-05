Police report, June 6

Arrest reported
Iola police officers arrested Weston Smith, 20, Osawatomie, for suspicion of burglary and interfering with law enforcement Tuesday after the officers investigated an incident at Iola Middle School.
Parked car hit
